Atletico 1 Mallorca 2: Takefusa Kubo, a Real Madrid loanee, scores a last-gasp winner to stun champions.

Atletico Madrid was defeated 2-1 by Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, with Takefusa Kubo, a Real Madrid loanee, scoring a late winner.

Atletico took the lead on 68 minutes through Matheus Cunha and remained in complete control until the final ten minutes of the game.

On 80 minutes, Franco Russo outjumped Mario Hermoso from a free-kick and beat Jan Oblak with a precise header to complete an incredible comeback for the visitors.

Kubo received a through pass from Angel Rodriguez during stoppage time and slotted the ball past Oblak to complete Luis Garcia Plaza’s stunning comeback.

With this loss, Atleti falls to fourth place in LaLiga, 10 points behind leaders Real.

Kubo returned to Mallorca on loan from Los Blancos in the summer after stints with Villarreal and Getafe.

That was his first goal of the season, and his fifth overall in 44 appearances across all competitions.

“You almost never come back when Atleti is 1-0 up,” Kubo told Movistar after the game.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS.

“I had no idea who the team was, but I was certain I’d score the game-winning goal.”

Kubo is ecstatic to have played a part in Mallorca’s victory over Atletico Madrid, but he’s even happier that the result benefits Real.

“I think 100 percent [it helps]Mallorca,” the Japan international added, “but if I can help Madrid with the goal, that would be even better.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.