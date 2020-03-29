Atlético de Madrid: Angel Correa shaves his head to support his mother suffering from cancer – Foot – ESP – Atlético

It’s a cliché that has aroused a wave of emotions. On his Instagram account, Atlético de Madrid striker Angel Correa (25) published a photo in which he stands next to his mother, Marcela, his head shaved. In order to accompany and support her in her fight against cancer, the Argentinian international has indeed decided to shear her hair entirely. “ There is no truce for your enemy on the battlefield, he said. They can touch your body but your soul is untouchable, even if they tear your flesh. “