Atlético generates more antibodies than anyone

The new life at Atlético does not differ from the rest of the elite clubs. The players arrive with masks and gloves at Cerro del Espino de Majadahonda, with work clothes from home, after taking a temperature, direct from the car to the field without going through the changing rooms, in staggered landing order to avoid groupings, without press, without public and with hydroalcoholic gels everywhere. In the five fields of the enclosure, the groups of six players are separated by tapes. It is the preseason for May, filming to restart a League uncertain and complex forecast. One detail sets Atlético apart from the rest: most of its players have generated antibodies against Covid-19. Ten footballers, including the positive asymptomatic Lodi who is already training to the rhythm of others, have overcome the coronavirus or at least have been in direct contact with it.

The serological tests to which the Simeone players were subjected decreed ten cases in relation to the virus. Only one of them, Lodi, tested positive for the PCR test (the most accurate and reliable). “The serological analysis denotes the reaction of the immune system to contact with the virus, not its presence or absence in the body,” Jon Burzaco, medical director of the Pius XII Hospital in Madrid, explains to ABC. There are severe patients with low antibodies, and mild patients with very high antibodies. The PCR test indicates if there is a viral load. That person does infect the rest.

Lodi, with his companions

Lodi has been in isolation at his home since last Wednesday, when PCRs were performed on the staff. A second test at 72 hours was negative. The Brazilian has been asymptomatic before the disease (neither discomfort, nor fever, nor cough nor difficulties in breathing) and for that reason yesterday he already trained with his companions between the tapes that separate the Majadahonda fields.

Serological tests do not determine the amount of antibodies in an organism, but they detect two types. IGMs give the body’s first immune response by coming into contact with the virus and fighting the bacteria. They are created quickly and are short-lived. IGGs are generated later and stay longer. “They are antibodies that create memories,” says Dr. Burzaco. They offer protection against viral infections.

Promotions

What has happened with the nine unidentified Atlético players is that they gave a positive result in the IGG and a negative result in the IGM. “This means that they have overcome the disease or have passed contact with the virus and that, therefore, there is little probability of contagion,” says the medical director of Pius XII.

The next phase of immunity is not paradise, as it has permeated certain sectors of the social consciousness. “The serological test results mean that these footballers have developed antibodies and have more immunity, but I don’t mean immunity forever. Exposes that they have a greater defense against a new virus attack. It does not mean that it cannot affect again, but rather that they are more prepared for the next infection ”, analyzes Dr. Jon Burzaco.

At Atlético they do not attribute this extensive outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad to the trip that the team made from March 10 to 12 to Anfield, to play against Liverpool in the knockout stages of the Champions League. It is recalled in the club that the team stayed in a hotel along the Mersey River, in which there was no contact of the staff with the fans (3,000 displaced rojiblancos) or the social environment. That party was the last with an audience until today.

The first staff will carry out medical examinations in the coming days at the University of Navarra Clinic: blood tests, cardiology studies and respiratory tests. Morata, Llorente and Saponjic were the first yesterday to pass the exam. .