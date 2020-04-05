Atletico hero trolls Liverpool with callback to Champions League humbling

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has taken one final swipe at Liverpool after revealing he named his new dog ‘Anfield’ to honour his two-goal performance in March.

The Reds – who have been slammed for their response to the coronavirus pandemic – succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat in the away first leg, but returned to Anfield with hopes high of turning the tie around and progressing through to the quarter finals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked on course to do just that after goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino handed them a narrow advantage, but a quickfire double from Llorente sunk the Reds’ chances of progression.

Not known for his goalscoring exploits having notched just six goals in his senior career before that night, Llorente, clearly pleased with his showing, revealed via Instagram his parting shot.

The caption to his post of his new pug staring out into the distance read: “Anfield viendo la vida pasar,” translated into English as Anfield watching life go by.

Following the victory, Llorente revealed he always had faith the fiery and tigerish Atleti could pull off the upset.

“We knew we were going to have our chances,” said the 25-year-old (via the Mirror).

“Faith is part of Atletico Madrid’s DNA, you always have to believe. I remembered all my family, all those who have supported me at all times and all my teammates.”