Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool – Champions League last-16 RECAP

Host commentator

And that’s all from us today, folks!

I hope you enjoyed the match, we certainly did here.

In the meantime, have a great evening!

It’s Atletico Madrid’s night at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul Niguez has given the La Liga giants a slender advantage heading into the second-leg at Anfield on March 11.

The Spaniard slotted home from close range following a loose ball from a corner and Atletico held firm from then on in!

Jurgen Klopp’s men have it all to do at Anfield…

That is great defending from Vrsaljko, who denies Firmino from heading at goal at the back post.

The Atletico defence have been perfect all night.

The fourth official indicates four minutes of injury-time.

There is an electric atmosphere inside the Wanda Metropolitano!

Klopp now gets a yellow card for descent. Very frustrating night for all concerned in the Liverpool camp.

Liverpool controlling possession but still finding it extremely tough to break down Atletico’s stubborn defence.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is struggling after being on the receiving end of a crunching tackle. They have no more subs Liverpool…

Costa up to his antics one again as he goes rolling on the floor after clashing with Fabinho.

The Liverpool players certainly aren’t happy with that one…

Henderson is down here and looks in real trouble. The Liverpool medical team come on to check in on their man and moments later, the captain is replaced by Milner.

That’s all three changes made by Klopp now.

There is one hell of a noise as Simeone readies Costa with just under 15 minutes remaining.

The former Chelsea striker comes on in place of Correa. That is one special welcome as he steps onto the pitch!

Liverpool thought they found the equaliser there.

Origi digs the ball out of his feet and plays it into Henderson, who volleys at goal first time. However, the Liverpool captain’s effort drifts agonisingly wide of the right post.

Oblak had no chance of getting to that…

Two of Liverpool’s big three have been replaced already. Salah comes off for Oxlade-Chamberlain, enjoying his best season in front of goal.

Lodi lets fly from long range with his left foot and Alisson desperately scrambles to his left.

However, the Atletico star’s effort drifts just wide of the right post. Slight scare for Liverpool once again there.

Just moments after spurning the chance to double Atletico’s advantage, Morata is replaced bu Vitolo with 20 minutes to go.

What a golden chance for Morata to put Atletico 2-0 ahead! Lodi is in loads of space down the left and pulls it back to the Spaniard.

However, Morata slips as Robertson comes back to put the pressure on.

Play is stopped by the referee as Correa goes down after Fabinho accidentally follows through on the Atletico star.

Costa is warming up for the hosts – will the former Chelsea man haunt Liverpool?

Origi picks up the ball down the left and looks to drive to the byline but he runs it out of play.

It’s brilliant play from Partey, who ushers Origi out of play to kill the Liverpool threat.

Just under 30 minutes remaining now – can Liverpool find a leveller?

Gomez catches Morata and goes into the referee’s book. The Liverpool centre back didn’t need to make that challenge…

The Reds have penned Atletico back in now and are on the hunt for an equaliser. It’s attack vs defence at the minute but the hosts are standing firm for the time being.

Liverpool win a free-kick on the flank and Alexander-Arnold delivers it deep. Origi is there but can’t do anything of impact with it and Atletico clear.

Another poor ball from the England international.

Then as soon as I say that, Gomez picks out Salah with a fantastic cross but the unmarked Egyptian just heads wide of the right post. Liverpool’s best chance so far!

Fabingo loses the ball in the middle of the park to Saul. Firmino gets back to intervene but Atletico get the ball back.

Llorente then get to the byline and the hosts are queuing up in the penalty area. The ball falls to Vrsaljko but he can’t make a clean contact and Liverpool clear the danger.

Both teams are making a substitution at the start of the second half.

Origi, who clinched last season’s Champions League triumph, is coming on for Mane.

Meanwhile, Llorente replaces Lemar for Atletico Madrid.

And that’s all from the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saul Niguez gave Atletico the perfect start in the fourth minute after latching onto a loose ball in the penalty area from a corner.

Liverpool got off to a shaky start but eventually found their feet and have started to dictate the tempo of the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have it all to do though in the second half…

This time it’s Correa who goes into the book for needlessly leaving his foot in on Liverpool captain Henderson on the halfway line as the visitors control possession.

Mane picks up the first yellow of the game after elbowing Vrsaljko in the back of the head.

The Atletico defender makes a meal of this one… but it is the correct decision!

And Liverpool nearly draw level. After some fortune in the Atletico penalty area, the ball falls to Firmino, who plays it into the path of Salah.

The Egyptian fires at goal first time but his effort is headed wide by Felipe for a corner, which comes to nothing.

Lemar fantastically collects the ball first time from a long free-kick and is through on goal but smashes his first-time shot wide of the left post.

However, the flag goes up after his effort went wide.

Fabinho tries his luck from range but the Brazilian smashes well over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Simeone is raging at Lodi after the Atletico man went down far too easily in the build-up…

A fascinating game being contested in a wonderful atmosphere – one that is certainly assisting the home side.

We are only 25 minutes in but you can see how the contest is going to take shape over the two legs.

Liverpool have made errors and the one team in the competition they wouldn’t want to provide assistance to is Atleti.

If they have a lead to protect at Anfield, the atmosphere will not phase them. The warnings are there for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

A huge mistake from Van Dijk, which we are not used to seeing! He heads the ball straight into the path of Morata, who cuts back in on his right foot before firing at goal.

However, Alisson stands firm and denies the former Chelsea man.

Then straight away up the other end, Oblak passes it straight into the path of Salah, whose heavy touch falls to Firmino. He plays it back to Salah to tap home but the Brazilian was well offside.

Comedy of errors there…

Liverpool have a free-kick in a dangerous position, with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson lining it up.

The England international takes but his cross can’t beat the first man. His deliveries have been poor by his standards so far tonight…

Brilliant defending from Robertson, who was two against one in the penalty area.

Lodi whips in a teasing delivery and Morata is looming at the back post to slot home but the Liverpool left back does fantastically to clear the ball away for a corner.

Saúl Ñiguez has now scored 10 Champions League goals in his career, every single one has been the opening goal of the game.

Saúl. Scores. First. pic.twitter.com/2LD5vsbeAW

Salah tries to turn on Felipe down the right and squeeze his way into the penalty area but the Atletico defender does brilliantly to deny him from passing.

Atletico are keeping it compact in the middle of the pitch – they are more than happy to let Liverpool have the ball wide.

Liverpool are just starting to get into the game now, a much better two or three minutes for the visitors as they keep possession.

Alexander-Arnold picks up the ball down the right and looks to whip in a delivery to his forwards but he uncharacteristically overcooks it and it goes out for a goal-kick.

This is brilliant play from Atletico. Correa gets in behind the Liverpool defence and smashes a cross along the floor but Morata can’t get there in time to meet it.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Correa is then ruled offside. Klopp’s men need to regroup quickly!

4 mins: Correa looks to move away from Robertson by sprinting into the area down the right. He digs out a cross but it is cleared.

Then just moments later, Lodi drops his shoulder to get past Alexander-Arnold and whips in a great delivery. Morata can’t quite get his onto it.

And then the hosts get a corner as they keep the pressure on. The cross comes in and it bounces off the foot of Fabinho, which deflects into the path of Saul Niguez, who flicks it over Alisson.

Just rewards for the hosts early on.

Liverpool kick us off at the Wanda Metropolitano!

And here is what the Atletico fans unfurled ahead of kick-off…

Here we go, both teams are out on the pitch now.

There is an incredible atmosphere inside the stadium as the Atletico Madrid supporters give Liverpool a hostile reception ahead of kick-off!

It is a special evening for Liverpool as they return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph for the first time.

Can Jurgen Klopp’s men take an advantage back to Anfield on March 11?

Well there’s not long to wait now… just 15 minutes to go until kick-off! Should be a cracker this one!

The Atletico Madrid fans are up for this…

Just look at the scenes as they greeted the team bus 🤯

🎥 via @carruselpic.twitter.com/bRKrJlwMAP

Can Atletico Madrid really deliver a Diego Simeone special to derail Liverpool’s incredible season?

The Spanish club have been as underwhelming as Tuesday night’s Champions League opponents have been extraordinary but ‘El Cholo’ would love to spoil the party.

Tactically, this is set to be a fascinating first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano. Liverpool’s strength out wide matches up well with Atletico’s fragility at full-back with Kieran Trippier out injured, but Jurgen Klopp will know it would be a fatal mistake to underestimate the hosts.

With that in mind, here’s what both sides need to do to take a huge step towards the quarter-finals.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴

Our side to face @Atleti tonight 👊 #ATLLIV #UCL

Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savic, Lodi, Saul, Thomas Partey, Koke, Lemar, Morata, Correa

[👥] 𝟭𝟭 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 to represent the Atleti Family tonight 👇

⚽ #AtletiLFC

⭐ #UCL

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/GtSavk44Mm

The Champions League is back in town and first up is holders Liverpool away at Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be desperate to grab the early advantage in the first-leg of the last-16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

We will be bringing you live updates as they happen. Enjoy the game!

Atletico Madrid host holders Liverpool in a mouth-watering last-16 Champions League clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph for the first time, where they beat fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

The Reds, who sit a massive 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, head into the European showdown in buoyant form but will face an extremely stern test against Diego Simeone’s stubborn Atletico side.

Here, Sportsmail’s Jonathan Spencerwill provide live Champions League coverage of Atletico vs Liverpool including score, lineups and build-up.