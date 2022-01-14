Atletico Madrid has identified Diogo Dalot as a transfer target to replace Kieran Trippier, according to the Manchester United player.

Atletico Madrid has identified Manchester United star Diogo Dalot as a transfer target to replace Kieran Trippier.

Trippier left Diego Simeone’s side last week after agreeing to join Newcastle for £12 million.

Atletico Madrid is now looking to fill a void in their lineup.

Dalot has also been identified as a target for the LaLiga champions, according to Diario AS.

Following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford, the Portuguese defender has regained his place in the team.

When Dalot returned to the club after spending last season on loan at AC Milan, he continued to play second fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot has started four of Man Utd’s five Premier League games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by the board in November.

Simeone, who is looking for a replacement for accomplished right-back Trippier, appears to have noticed his impressive performances.

Simeone, who believes he can play both left and right back, is said to be a fan of his.

Dalot, who joined Arsenal from Porto in 2018, has been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Man United, on the other hand, will be looking to bolster their squad in the coming months after failing to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

They are currently in seventh place in the table, having won nine of their first 19 games.

With Paul Pogba set to leave for free in the summer, United will almost certainly be looking for a central midfielder.

Declan Rice, the West Ham talisman, remains their top choice, despite the fact that the England international will cost £100 million.

If they are unable to sign the 23-year-old, they are expected to pursue Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a backup plan.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder, whose contract expires in 2023.

United, on the other hand, remains in ‘pole position’ to snare him from the Italian giants this summer.

