Atletico Madrid is interested in Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, as manager Diego Simeone seeks a ‘dream left-back’ transfer.

Atletico Madrid is interested in Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, as manager Diego Simeone seeks a ‘dream left-back’ transfer.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly being pursued by Atletico Madrid.

Since Ben Chilwell’s season-ending injury, Alonso has been a regular in Chelsea’s starting lineup, but Diego Simeone still considers him a ‘dream left-back.’

Atletico Madrid tried to sign Alonso in 2019 before signing current left-back Renan Lodi, but Marca reports that they may be rekindling their interest.

Simeone’s ‘dream’ signing remains Xabi Alonso, though a summer transfer rather than a January move appears more likely.

Because the Spaniard is Thomas Tuchel’s only left wing-back option right now, a move this month is unlikely.

However, because his contract is up in 18 months, the Blues may opt to cash in at the end of the season to avoid losing him for nothing.

Alonso has returned to form this season, even before Chilwell’s injury, after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons.

Three years after his last appearance for Spain, the Spaniard was recalled to the national team in October.

Atletico Madrid has expressed interest after an impressive 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

If Atletico Madrid’s attempt to sign Xabi Alonso fails, they have other targets in mind.

The La Liga champions have shown interest in Lille left-back Reinildo Mandava, with rumours of a summer bid circulating.

Atletico Madrid are sniffing around the 28-year-old Mozambican international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Alonso, however, remains at the top of Simeone’s wish list.

