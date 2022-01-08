Atletico Madrid is interested in signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares as a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

Atletico Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Cedric Soares as a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

According to reports, Atletico Madrid is eyeing Arsenal midfielder Cedric Soares as a replacement for Kieran Trippier.

After accepting Trippier’s request to return to England, Diego Simeone’s side is looking for a new right-back.

The Argentine wants to give Croatian Sime Vrsaljko another option.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Arsenal’s back-up Cedric, according to talkSPORT.

After falling behind summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu in the pecking order, the Portuguese is now available for transfer.

Cedric is wanted by Atletico Madrid on a loan deal with the possibility of a permanent move in the summer.

Since the Japanese star’s arrival in late August, the 30-year-old has played just 34 minutes of Premier League football.

In the League Cup, however, he has been a regular, providing assists against AFC Wimbledon and Sunderland.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Atletico Madrid did not want to sell Trippier to Newcastle United.

“We want him to stay – he’s a very important player,” Simeone said earlier this week.

“However, nowadays, you can’t make a player stay if they don’t want to.”

The LaLiga champions are currently in fourth place, 14 points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

In the Champions League, they will face Manchester United next month.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.