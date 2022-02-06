Atletico Madrid was defeated 4-2 by Barcelona in La Liga.

In La Liga, Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2.

The Spanish club has increased its point total to 38, putting it in fourth place, just ahead of Atletico Madrid.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Sunday, Barcelona won a 4-2 comeback against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid took a 1-0 lead thanks to Yannick Carrasco, but Jordi Alba equalized with an impressive volley.

Barcelona took a 3-1 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Gavi and Ronald Araujo.

Dani Alves’ powerful strike made it 4-1, but Luis Suarez’s goal against his former team kept Diego Simeone’s side’s hopes alive.

Nonetheless, they were defeated 4-2 in the game.

After Dani Alves received a red card in the 69th minute, Barcelona finished the game with 10 men.

Barcelona increased their point total to 38 after two consecutive victories, putting them in fourth place in La Liga, just two points ahead of Atletico Madrid.