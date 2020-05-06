Atlético will discount 20% of the season tickets

Atlético de Madrid will discount its subscribers 20% of the amount of the 2020-21 season ticket if the five LaLiga Santander matches that are yet to be played this season are played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the case of competition to resume.

The rojiblanco team announced this discount through its official website, which will be applied to both members with a LaLiga Santander season ticket, as well as those who have a Full Season Ticket, which also includes the Champions League matches, to which Atlético is classified for the quarterfinals.

The calculation of the amount to be deducted from the subscription for the next campaign is carried out, according to the rojiblanco club, taking into account that the club establishes four categories for home matches, from category A for matches with maximum demand (Real Madrid or Barcelona) to D, which applies to midweek matches against “theoretically minor” rivals.

Promotions

Taking into account that the league duels at home that remain to dispute the rojiblanco team are against Valladolid, Alavés, Mallorca, Betis and Real Sociedad, Atlético calculates that together they represent a value of 20% of the amount of the subscription, and therefore that will be the proportion that discounts the subscribers of the next campaign.

In the statement, which does not contemplate what would happen in the event that the next season begins with meetings behind closed doors, the rojiblanco club details that the Wanda Metropolitano was having an average occupation of 85% this season, with the usual attendance of about 60,000 spectators , over a capacity of 68,000.

“Unfortunately, the situation generated by the terrible pandemic that our country has suffered and is suffering, has forced the authorities and competent bodies to take the decision to temporarily ban the presence of spectators in stadiums during the celebration of matches, at least in the next summer months », explains the club. .