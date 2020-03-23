Auba would only be going to Man Utd for one reason – Merson

Paul Merson claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would only leave Arsenal for Manchester United if the move was about “money” not “ambition”.

The Sun reported on Friday that Man Utd are ‘circling’ as they look to permanently replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter at the start of the season, and are ‘preparing a £50m bid’ for Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has arguably been Arsenal’s best player this season having scored 20 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

But the Gabon international has just over a year left on his current deal and, as such, speculation over his future has heightened in recent months.

“I don’t think you can say Aubameyang would be going for ambition if he went to Manchester United,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He’d be going for the money because he’s almost 31 and this would likely to be his last move.

“At the moment, you can’t say you are going to go to Manchester United and get guaranteed trophies. You won’t be able to guarantee United winning anything in the next two or three seasons. They are getting better but it’s not ambitions, it’s the money.

“If it was Manchester City or Liverpool, that would be different. You’d be thinking of course, he’s ambitious and he wants to win things.

“I’m not saying United won’t win things, but you can’t assure me of it. I can assure you Man City or Liverpool will in the next few years.”