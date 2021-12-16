Aubamayang has been permanently removed from Arsenal’s squad, with Arteta refusing to say whether the ex-captain has a future at the club.

MIKEL ARTETA has remained tight-lipped about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future.

Following his ‘latest disciplinary breach,’ the striker, 32, was relieved of his Gunners captaincy earlier today.

When asked if the Gabonese international would return to Arsenal, Arteta responded noncommittally, “We need some time.”

“It’ll take some time to heal.”

For the time being, he is not a member of the squad.”

“All I can say right now is we have made this decision, which is a tough one,” Arteta said when asked if Aubameyang, who has 18 months left on his bumper contract, would be sold in January.

“I’d rather not be discussing it right now.”

He is currently not a member of the squad.

“For the time being, all I can say is that there’s been a lot to take in.”

It’ll take some time to make this decision because it’s difficult.

“What I can tell you right now is that we created this because we are in pain.”

It will take time to heal, and he will not be involved.

“It’s been a great relationship since I’ve been here.”

That’s why it hurts.”

“No,” Arteta said when asked if Aubameyang tried to argue his case.

It was the way I prefer to do things, face to face.

That’s the end of it.

“You can change the leadership group and bring people in and out depending on what you’re talking about.

“This will be important in their education when you need them to mature or be involved in something.”

They, too, will take part.

It’s all in the name of teamwork.”

Arsenal’s captaincy has been dubbed ‘cursed,’ with a number of former captains departing under a cloud.

However, Arteta hinted that he might replace Aubameyang with Granit Xhaka, another stripped former captain.

“Granit is one of the captains, a member of the leadership group, and a key player for us,” he continued.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette captained the team in their 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, and he could do so again against West Ham on Tuesday.

Against David Moyes’ side, Aubameyang will not play in any capacity.

