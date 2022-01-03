Aubameyang, an Arsenal exile, is expected to join Newcastle in a surprise January transfer – but the Magpies have been warned.

Arsenal exile Aubameyang is expected to join Newcastle in a surprise January transfer – but the Magpies have been warned.

Newcastle should sign Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, according to pundits.

Jermaine Pennant, 38, has expressed interest in relocating to St. Louis.

With Aubameyang claiming his Arsenal career is all but over, James’ Park makes sense.

“It doesn’t matter as a professional footballer, you want to play football,” the former Arsenal winger told Stadium Astro.

“And if it doesn’t happen at Arsenal, he won’t want to sit at home watching his teammates play; he’ll want to play football.”

“He’s a fantastic player who wants to show it off.”

It’s possible that you’ll be able to make another significant move as a result of it.

“When you’re stripped of a captaincy, there’s not much you can do about it.”

We already know he won’t be a starter and won’t see much action in games.

“This Newcastle deal has a good chance of going through.”

Mikel Arteta has left the 32-year-old out of Arsenal’s last six matchday squads after stripping him of his captaincy last month.

Aubameyang was reported to have broken yet another disciplinary rule and has since been frozen out of Arteta’s squad, which has been in excellent form recently.

Arsenal has won five of their last six games, scoring 20 goals in the process, including five goals against Sunderland and Norwich and four goals against Leeds.

In contrast to Pennant, Tony Cascarino of talkSPORT has warned relegation-threatened Newcastle that Aubameyang is not the man to solve their problems.

“He’s someone who isn’t in the Arsenal first-team, let’s get that straight,” the former Republic of Ireland striker said.

“Do you want a player who will show commitment, run, and do all the ugly stuff in the game that you’ll need to survive?” “Does he do that well?”

“At his best, he’s a quality footballer who can change a game in an instant.

But when was the last time he did that on a regular basis? Not this season, and not even towards the end of last season.

“I don’t think this is a good deal for Newcastle at all.”

“I think it’ll be more of a question of is Aubameyang doing Newcastle a favor, and I’m pretty sure he won’t.”

Newcastle are said to be close to agreeing a loan deal for Aubameyang until the end of the season…

