Aubameyang asked to join a “more ambitious” club by its president of the federation – Fil info – England – Abroad

Pierre Alain Mounguengui, president of the Gabonese football federation, spoke toESPN on the future of Pierre-Aymeric Aubameyang, announced on the departure of Arsenal. “He doesn’t win anything there, so it’s a collective failure, judge Mounguengui. I’m not saying Arsenal is not ambitious, I’m saying they have less ambition than other European clubs. If Pierre could get a contract with a more ambitious club, there would necessarily be his place. All Gabonese know the level of Aubameyang, and know that he can finish his career in a top club and, above all individual trophies, bring home a major trophy. “