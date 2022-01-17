Aubameyang breaks his silence after being sent home early from the African Cup of Nations, denying disciplinary allegations against Gabon.

After being sent home early from Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations duty, PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has broken his silence.

Covid was signed by the 32-year-old striker shortly before joining his national team in Cameroon, but he did not participate in the tournament.

When the Gabonese FA checked Aubameyang’s recovery on Friday, they discovered “cardiac lesions,” according to the Gabonese FA.

The player, on the other hand, assured Arsenal’s medical staff that he was fine and training normally.

After being sent home by national coach Patrice Neveu, Aubameyang, along with former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, will now return to the Gunners’ Colney training ground for tests.

“Given the medical problems they’ve had, we’ve decided to send them back to their clubs so they can be looked after there,” Neveu said.

“There is no reason to be concerned about cardiac problems, but we are unable to assess the potential damage caused by the residue that caused the inflammation.”

“We can’t take any chances, and staying in their rooms was becoming unbearable for them psychologically.”

As a result, we conferred and decided to send them home.”

On social media, rumors quickly spread that the two had been involved in a disciplinary matter.

And Aubameyang, who has been stranded at Arsenal since returning late from a trip abroad last month, took to Twitter to refute the claims.

“We have problems that are already difficult to solve, and first and foremost, we must take care of our health,” he wrote.

“There are also these false rumors that I will not return on, and I sincerely hope that our team will go as far as possible.”

I sincerely hope that our team will be able to achieve their full potential.

The sacked Gunners boss also shared Lemina’s Instagram post, in which he explained his side of the story.

“I don’t want to feed lies that seek to harm,” the midfielder wrote.

I’m not involved in any of this.

“I’m hurting for my national team, which is surrounded by liars looking for a buzz.”

“Wishing you the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and future national team squads.”

“It’s far away from my eyes, but it’s close to my heart.”

