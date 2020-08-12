Aubameyang drops HUGE Arsenal contract extension hint as captain dyes his hair red and white and sends fans into frenzy

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG has given Arsenal fans a hair-raising hint that he’ll be sticking around in North London – by dying his barnet red and white.

The Gunners’ skipper banged in 29 goals in 44 matches in the 2019-20 season, providing a key presence for Mikel Arteta’s new-look team.

But having entered the final year of his contract, there has been much speculation that Aubameyang, 31, could part ways with Arsenal this summer.

The Gabonese star appears to be as enamoured with the Gunners as they are with him, however, as he donned the red and white jersey on holiday – as well as sporting his newly-dyed hair.

Aubameyang decided to throw a party in Italy, in order to celebrate Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph.

Surrounded by family and friends, many also wearing Arsenal shirts, Aubameyang grinned ear-to-ear as he revelled in his team’s success.

And Gunners fans online absolutely loved the pictures and videos of their hero wearing the shirt during his time off – while desperately reminding him to extend his contract.

One wrote: “Man wearing arsenal top on day off…. Yes my G”.

While another added: “A true gunner through and through”.

A third wondered: “Is that not a confirmation that he has re-signed”?

Some joked that it meant he’d be moving elsewhere, with one writing: “he s going to stoke confirmed”.

While another quipped: “Sunderland fans get ready..”

Aubameyang was predictably named Arsenal’s player of the year, having managed to impress despite his side’s regular struggles in the Premier League.