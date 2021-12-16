Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, and seven other Arsenal players may leave the club in January to pursue new opportunities.

Arsenal players such as Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, and seven others could leave in January to pursue new opportunities.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe are among the seven Arsenal players who could leave in January to pursue new opportunities.

MIKEL ARTETA may face a player exodus from Arsenal in January.

The Gunners spent over £150 million in the summer transfer window and could look to raise funds in the coming months by selling a few players.

More reinforcements would be available to help Arteta and his teammates qualify for the Champions League.

Seven players could try to force their way out of Arsenal in the coming months, according to SunSport.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been STRIPPED after missing the match against Southampton over the weekend due to a disciplinary issue.

He’s been reprimanded for the third time this year after arriving late for a game against Tottenham in March and a possible Covid-19 rule breach in February.

With only 18 months left on his contract, the Gunners may be tempted to cash in on the troublesome striker as soon as possible.

Lacazette is out of contract for the summer, but she could be sold in January for a low price.

Both Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the Arsenal forward, who has made a surprise return to the starting lineup in the last two games.

If a new contract is unlikely to be reached, Arsenal may opt to cash in as soon as possible.

The £72 million signing from Lille has yet to reach top gear since arriving at the Emirates in 2019.

This season, Pepe has only made five Premier League starts.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have surpassed him in the pecking order, and club officials are willing to sell the club’s all-time leading scorer for a large profit.

Nketiah has turned down a new contract with Arsenal and appears to be on his way out of the club.

Nketiah, like Lacazette, has a contract that expires in the summer, but he could be sold for a bargain in January.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, Nice, and Crystal Palace are all keeping an eye on his situation.

Maitland-Niles expressed his desire to be playing somewhere on social media earlier this summer.

Despite the fact that his move to Everton fell through, he remains largely a spectator at the Emirates.

As a result, he may try to force a move again when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

Holding has lost favor since Arsenal signed Ben White in the summer.

Holding could be on the lookout for a new opportunity to resurrect his waning career, as White and Gabriel are forming a strong partnership in the back.

