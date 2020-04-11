Aubameyang told to join ‘a more ambitious club’ than Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been told by the president of the Gabon Football Association to join “a more ambitious club” than Arsenal.

The Gabon forward has been everything Gunners fans could’ve hoped for since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

With his combination of lethal finishing and blistering pace, Aubameyang has notched 61 times in 97 appearances for the club and his goals have often been the sole factor keeping Arsenal in the race for European qualification.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2021 and no immediate sign of an extension, speculation has been rife that he could depart for pastures new rather than be allowed to leave on a free transfer in three windows’ time.

And now the Gabon FA president has urged Aubameyang to leave Arsenal so he can win trophies before the end of his career.

“Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing,” Pierre Alain Mounguengui told ESPN.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned.”

Mounguengui added: “If Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he’d definitely find his place there.

“All Gabonese people see Aubameyang at this level, where he can now end his career at a major club and, above all, beyond individual trophies, to bring home a major competition.”

