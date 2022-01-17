Aubameyang’s participation in the African Cup of Nations is in doubt due to minor heart problems, and the Gabonese striker could return to Arsenal sooner than expected.

Aubameyang’s participation in the African Cup of Nations is in doubt due to minor heart problems, and the Gabonese striker could return to Arsenal early.

Because of his current health problems, PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG may be forced to leave the Africa Cup of Nations early.

After being diagnosed with ‘lesions’ on his heart after a bout of Covid, the Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s 1-1 draw with Ghana on Friday.

Aubameyang is said to be in good spirits, though talks between Arsenal and the Gabonese football federation over the player’s future are still ongoing.

Aubameyang could return to England this week, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal’s doctors are said to be unconcerned about Aubameyang’s health, though Monday will be key in determining whether he stays in Cameroon for the rest of Gabon’s tournament.

Last week, three Gabonese players were said to have been diagnosed with heart lesions.

Mario Lemina and Axel Meye, both of Southampton, were said to have heart lesions after catching Covid.

Prior to the rescheduled tournament, Aubameyang and Lemina were photographed enjoying a night out in Dubai.

Shortly after, the 32-year-old and 28-year-old found out they were positive for Covid.

“In the readings, it’s clear that Aubameyang has no cardiac problems,” Ghana coach Patrice Neveu told ESPN.

“He [and Lemina]both passed PCR tests, which came back negative.

“They then did the second set of exams, cardiac tests, and it appeared that the two of them were having issues.”

“It appears that the virus has left residue; it’s possible that the illness has had an impact, and two hours before the game, the team doctor and the CAF doctor were on the phone with me, telling me not to play them.”

Another twist in Aubameyang’s tumultuous 202122 season is reports of Covid-related health issues.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has struggled in front of goal for Arsenal this season, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances.

Following a series of disciplinary issues, Aubameyang was stripped of his Arsenal captaincy last December and has not played for the club since.

