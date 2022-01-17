Auburn Basketball Coach Paul Finebaum Reacts to the Tigers’ Success This Year

Auburn Basketball’s Success This Year: Paul Finebaum’s Reaction

We’re used to hearing Paul Finebaum talk about football, but today he talked about some Auburn basketball.

Finebaum appeared on “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” this morning and was asked about the Tigers’ success this season.

Bruce Pearl’s team is currently ranked second in the country with a record of 16-1.

There was talk that Auburn would be ranked first.

They were ranked No. 1 in the new AP poll released earlier today, but they ended up at No.

Gonzaga is two points behind.

Finebaum spoke about AU’s strong start and what it means to be ranked No. 1 before the rankings were released.

1 would imply.

Finebaum said, “I think it confirms what we saw three years ago when they got to the Final Four.”

“It justifies my decision to bring Bruce in there in the first place.”

He’s a transcendent coach, and I believe many people have attempted to keep him down and kick him, but he always finds a way.

He is adored by the players.

They wrap their arms around him.

They may play harder for him than for other people, and I think it’d be fantastic.”

