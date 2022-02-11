Auburn is said to be debating whether or not to keep head coach Bryan Harsin.

After days of internal debate among Auburn’s higher-ups, it appears that head football coach Bryan Harsin will be fired on Friday.

Auburn officials are expected to confirm Harsin’s retention as the Tigers’ head coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low.

Harsin’s return to the team has sparked debate over whether he is deserving of it.

Harsin is embroiled in a scandal that involves both personal conduct and potential team misconduct violations.

However, it is possible that it will not rise to the level of firing for cause, which could be a major roadblock for Auburn.

Harsin’s buyout would cost the Tigers more than (dollar)20 million.

They’d then have to find a new head coach, which would be difficult given that every other head coaching position in the country has already been filled.

Auburn blew it by firing Harsin and not being adequately prepared for the 2022 season.

They’re effectively stuck with him for the time being.

