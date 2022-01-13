Auburn’s leading wide receiver has announced his transfer plans.

Auburn’s top wide receiver announces his transfer plans.

On Wednesday evening, Kobe Hudson, the 2021 Auburn Tigers’ leading receiver, revealed his transfer destination, saying he’ll be joining Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights in the Sunshine State.

Hudson announced his decision on Twitter on Wednesday, with a graphic and four palm trees to match.

Auburn’s Leading Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

