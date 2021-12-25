Austin Ekeler Gives a Difficult Update On His Health For Week 16

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

He gave an update on his status for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Ekeler will be out for the Chargers this weekend, unfortunately.

He announced on Instagram on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Of course, the Chargers’ offense will take a hit as a result of this.

This season, Ekeler has 789 rushing yards, 558 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns.

With Ekeler out, the Chargers will have to rely on Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree III at running back this Sunday.

Austin Ekeler Provides Tough Update On His Status For Week 16

Austin Ekeler Provides Tough Update On His Status For Week 16