Austin Ekeler has a requirement for the Chargers 2020 quarterback

We know that Austin Ekeler will be the starting point for the chargers in 2020. We don’t know who the team’s starting quarterback will be.

Ekeler recently appeared on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb and went three different ways to replace Philip Rivers (Tom Brady, Tyrod Taylor, Cam Newton). And Ekeler made it clear that he has a requirement for everyone who will be the quarterback.

Obviously, this observation by Ekeler means that there are quarterbacks. But Ekeler doesn’t seem worried that Brady, Taylor, or Newton would fall into this category.

Regarding Newton (which is still available), Ekeler remarked: “He has a little bit more personality that I am always looking for. I find it funny. I find Cam funny, exactly what I see on social media. I saw Christian [McCaffrey] I talk about him and give him props and how much he respected him. I think it would fit well too. “

Ekeler was particularly exuberant about Taylor (who is currently the top option on the squad).

“He’s just one of the smarter players in the league,” said Ekeler. “This man was literally the first in the locker room every day. Like every morning, you see Tyrods before everyone else. Maybe he’s just a crazy morning person, but he’s very dedicated to the game. Even taking on a backup role behind Philip last year [Taylor] was still in the game and I think that will give us a chance. Because he is committed, super athletic, makes smart decisions and started for some teams so that he can have this experience and the leadership goes hand in hand. And we have a lot of playmakers around him to make his job a little easier, so I think we can do it. “

Taylor was indeed a beginner elsewhere, but he never played well enough to keep the job. If Newton is healthy, he is clearly the better option from a football perspective, with Taylor having value as a backup.

And Newton will do what soccer teams should try, even if they know that admitting it is not advisable: make money. Newton is a superstar. He will help fill the new stadium, sell jerseys and arouse real interest. He’s also one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he’s healthy. The current challenge is, of course, the inability to check your health with an adequate body thanks to the COVID-19 procedures.

If it is determined that Newton is healthy, the chargers should plunge. But it could take a while for this to happen. With no off-season training sessions likely in 2020, the only risk from waiting is that someone else decides to get in front of the chargers.

