Austin Ekeler, the Chargers’ running back, has been cut from the roster.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Los Angeles Chargers were without running back Austin Ekeler this past Sunday.

Their offense certainly missed him, as the starting unit only managed 89 rushing yards in Week 16.

The Chargers will have Ekeler back in the lineup this weekend against the Denver Broncos, which is good news.

The Chargers activated Ekeler from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Monday.

Joe Gaziano and Tevaughn Campbell were also activated from the reserve list.

Last week, Ekeler shared his COVID-19 experience with us.

With the NFL’s new protocols in place, he revealed just how stressful things can get.

“It’s a zero out of ten fun situation,” Ekeler said.

“I’m just dealing with it on a daily basis.”

We’ve instituted new procedures.

Every day, I had to be tested, and I had two negative tests with no symptoms.

And so, right now, I can tell you it’s not looking good [for Sunday’s game], simply because of COVID’s history and how long it usually takes to dissipate, or at the very least for your body to beat it.

So I’m just going to kick back and relax.”