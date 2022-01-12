Austin Gunn, who is he?

Who is Austin Gunn, and where did he come from?

BILLY GUNN is an American professional wrestler who was born on November 11, 1963, in Orlando, Florida, and is currently employed by AEW as a producer.

Austin Gunn, a second-generation professional wrestler who stars in E!’s new series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, followed in his father’s footsteps.

Gunn is a professional wrestler who is currently contracted with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he is a member of the Gunn Club stable alongside his father and brother Colten. He was born Austin Sopp on August 26, 1994, in Florida.

Austin earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, from 2013 to 2017.

In June 2019, Austin announced that he had signed a deal with Ring of Honor (ROH).

On August 26, 2019, he defeated Brian Johnson in the quarterfinals and Dante Caballero in the semifinals of the Top Prospect Tournament.

In the Top Prospect Tournament finals on September 28, 2019, Austin was defeated by Dak Draper.

Gunn made his AEW debut on Dark on January 14, 2020, as part of The Gunn Club, a tag team with his father that defeated Peter Avalon and Shawn Spears.

Billy Gunn has a long wrestling career in addition to being the father of Austin and Colten Gunn.

Billy was a member of the World Wrestling FederationEntertainment (WWFE) from 1993 to 2004, and again from 2012 to 2015.

In addition, he worked as a trainer in NXT and as a coach on WWE’s Tough Enough.

His TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) appearances from 2005 to 2009 are also well-known.

Billy was mostly known as a tag team wrestler, winning the WWE tag team championship 13 times with three different partners.

He’s collaborated with Bart Gunn as The Smoking Gunns, Road Dogg as The New Age Outlaws, and Chuck Palumbo as The New Age Outlaws.

Billy has also won two World Wrestling Federation Hardcore Championships and one World Wrestling Federation Intercontinental Championship, giving him a total of 14 WWE titles.

Austin will appear in the E! series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules alongside seven other celebrity offspring.

The cast is “trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names,” according to the series’ synopsis.

“The ranch owners task them with all of the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch for the duration of their 30-day stay.”

The group bonds over their shared, unique experiences growing up as they navigate their unfamiliar and often uncomfortable living situations…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.