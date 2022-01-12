Australia is preparing a case to deport Novak Djokovic because failing to do so would “set a dangerous precedent.”

Djokovic’s visa is in jeopardy as ministers consider whether to deport him after he admitted to breaking Covid rules and blamed his agent for incorrectly filling out a form declaring he hadn’t visited any countries before arriving in Australia.

The federal government has been debating whether to use “personal discretion” to proceed with another cancellation since a judge reinstated his visa on Monday.

Alex Hawke, the immigration minister, has confirmed that he is “thoroughly” considering whether to deport Djokovic, with his office revealing today that the tennis star’s lawyers have handed over additional submissions.

However, it’s been reported that the Australian government is considering expelling Djokovic.

Allowing him to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open, according to the Herald Sun, would set a “dangerous precedent.”

According to the source, the government is willing to face international backlash in order to protect what it considers to be the national interest.

A decision has not yet been reached, but Mr Hawke’s office has stated that additional submissions may cause a delay.

“Mr Djokovic’s lawyers have recently provided lengthy additional submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to Mr Djokovic’s possible visa cancellation,” a spokesperson for Mr Hawke said.

“Obviously, this will have an impact on the timeline for a decision.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner’s visa was abruptly revoked upon his arrival in Australia on January 5, but his lawyers argued that he didn’t need the vaccine because he already had Covid and that border officials hadn’t given him enough notice to revoke his visa.

He was released from custody on Monday, but he is awaiting word on whether his visa will be revoked once more.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that the Australian Border Force is expanding its investigation into Djokovic because of possible inconsistencies in documents related to a PCR test in December and subsequent movements.

It comes as Djokovic faces widespread criticism for revealing that he knowingly disobeyed isolation measures while infected in Serbia, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison under Serbian law.

In a lengthy statement released today, Djokovic admitted that he broke the rules and participated in a photo shoot and interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe two days after testing positive for doping.

The 34-year-old posed without a mask for a photo shoot, but claims he was wearing a face mask…

