Australian authorities detained Novak Djokovic.

Australian authorities have detained Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is expected to remain in an immigration detention center until the case is resolved.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis superstar, was detained on Saturday after his visa was revoked for the second time by Australian officials.

After his visa was revoked by immigration officials, Djokovic, 34, filed an appeal with the Australian Federal Court in Melbourne.

“I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act today to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest,” Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said on Friday.

Djokovic is likely to be detained at an immigration detention center and held there until his case is resolved.

A court decision guaranteed that the world’s top-ranked player would not be deported until his case was resolved.

Djokovic will compete in the Australian Open beginning Monday if the court overturns Hawke’s visa decision.

4 that he had been granted a medical exemption from coronavirus vaccination, but his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force after he arrived for failing to meet COVID-19 entry requirements.

He was then sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, where he remained until a federal court ordered his release.

To compete in the year’s first major tennis tournament, Australia requires all players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic was named to the tournament’s official draw on Thursday.