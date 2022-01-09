Australian fans were ejected from the Ashes 2021-22 after a jibe about Ben Stokes being “fat” and telling Jonny Bairstow to “lose weight.”

The fans were told to ‘walk away,’ and their abuse was ‘weak as p**s,’ according to England’s centurion.

SYDNEY — On day three of the fourth Ashes Test, three Australian fans were ejected from the SCG after abusing Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes as they made their way back to the England dressing room at tea.

The pair, who put on a century stand to restore England’s hopes, came to a halt at the away dressing room’s entrance, with Bairstow responding to the hecklers and Stokes staring down the perpetrators for nearly a minute before both entering.

The Sydney Morning Herald obtained video footage of the altercation and the abuse directed at the England batters by Australians in the members’ enclosure of the SCG.

“You’re fat, Stokes,” one fan said.

“Take your jumper off, Bairstow,” the England player was told. “Lose some weight, Bairstow.”

Bairstow responded, “Pal.”

“You’re right,” says the narrator.

Simply walk away and turn around.

“I’m as weak as a piss.”

As the exchange unfolded, England’s director of cricket, Ashley Giles, arrived at the dressing-room door and gave Bairstow a comforting pat on the back.

Bairstow, who was on 45 at the time, went on to score England’s first century of the series in the final session, with the ejected fans missing the moment in the last over of the day.

At the end of the game, Bairstow said, “There was some badmouthing from the crowd.”

For the second year in a row, the Sydney Test has been marred by crowd booing, with England stars Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow reacting angrily after being sledged on Friday.

“Obviously, it isn’t the best, and it isn’t required.”

We’re out there doing our jobs, and people are there to watch cricket.

Unfortunately, there are some people who go too far.

I believe it is critical for us to speak up for ourselves because if we do not, we will be judged.

When people cross the line, they must be informed.

“It would have been nice if they had given it to us as we walked away at the end.”

They were unable to see the conclusion because they were unable to attend.

