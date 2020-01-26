Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic powers into quarter-finals with straight-sets win (VIDEO)

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic breezed through to the last eight of the Australian Open with a dominant straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic ran out a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victor over the Argentine as he powered into the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the 11th time in his career.

The Serbian superstar looked in ominously good form as he finished the matchup with a service game to love, and declared himself to be satisfied with his performance following his win.

“It feels great, it was a very solid performance,” said the 32-year-old.

“Today was a good test because Diego was in form, he hasn’t dropped a set in three rounds. Obviously he can be a very dangerous opponent from the baseline if you give him time. I knew that.

“I stepped out on the court with a clear game plan what I need to do. I think I kept things pretty much in control in all three sets. Maybe could have finished the match a bit earlier.”

Djokovic’s victory was watched by Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, who saw the multi-time champion produce some prodigious shots as he booked his spot in the last eight, where he will face Canada’s Milos Raonic, who he has defeated in all nine of their previous encounters to date.

“This will be a different match-up to the one today,” said the 16-times Grand Slam champion.

“Raonic is one of tallest and strongest players. He’s also got one of biggest serves. I’m ready for missiles.

“One of key elements will be how well I’m returning. It’s good to see Milos healthy. He’s a great guy and good friend.”