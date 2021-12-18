Australia’s 14-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, as Josh Hazlewood is ruled out due to injury.

Australia’s full 14-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, as Josh Hazlewood is ruled out due to injury.

After being hit in the rib cage during the series opener at the Gabba, David Warner is in a race against time to be fit for the second Test.

With the news that Josh Hazlewood will miss the day-night Ashes Test in Adelaide this week, Australia has been dealt a blow.

Hazlewood is Australia’s most potent pink-ball bowler, with 32 wickets at an average of 19.90 in seven day-night Tests.

The 30-year-old, who took 20 wickets in the 2019 Ashes in England, suffered a side strain during last week’s opening Test in Brisbane and will be replaced in Australia’s team for the second Test, which begins on Thursday, by either Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser.

Richardson is the favorite to play after a successful season with Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield prior to this series.

The 25-year-old took six wickets at 20.50 in his only two Tests, which he played on home soil against Sri Lanka two years ago.

Neser, 31, has yet to play in a Test match for Australia, but he was named to the 2019 Ashes squad and took seven wickets in Australia A’s win over the England Lions in Brisbane last week.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes Neser will be considered for Adelaide because he is the most similar bowler available to Hazlewood.

“Isn’t it difficult?” he asked.

“If you compare Michael Neser and Pat Cummins, you’d say Michael Neser is more like Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson is more like Pat Cummins.”

“I believe Richardson would be straight in if Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins were out, especially since he was the 12th man for this [Brisbane] Test.”

But Neser, who took five wickets for Australia A and is more of a stump-to-stump, slight outswing bowler, will be considered.”

Warner will have a fitness test in Adelaide on Tuesday after scoring 94 in Brisbane after being hit in the ribs by Mark Wood early in his innings and then again by Ben Stokes on 26.

