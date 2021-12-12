Australia’s response to England’s poor first Ashes Test performance in 2021-22.

Australia’s reaction to England’s dismal first Ashes Test appearance in 2021-22

After Australia’s batsmen made light work of the spinner, Leach’s selection was widely panned.

In Australia, after the hosts’ nine-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test, England’s performance has been met with equal parts bewilderment and joy.

Ricky Ponting, the former captain, has already predicted a whitewash, admitting that the tourists’ team selection “stunned” him, particularly the decision to rest both Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

“If they don’t win in Adelaide, there could be echoes of the 2006-07 season,” he told News18.

“I don’t understand why they’d leave them [Broad and Anderson] out if they weren’t getting them ready for Adelaide.”

I’m still a little dazed at this point.

“I’m not here if Stuart Broad and James Anderson aren’t better Australian bowlers than Chris Woakes.”

One of those two had to take part in the game.

It’s possible that they’ll only perform one of Broad or Anderson in Adelaide.

Much could hinge on Stokes’ performance between now and the start of the Adelaide game.”

Meanwhile, following Jack Leach’s figures of 1-102, Jason Gillespie believes England’s “biggest concern” is spin.

Gillespie wrote in the Daily Mail, “You didn’t have to be Einstein to see that Jack Leach would be lined up to be pummeled.”

Gillespie said he “can’t understand” why Mason Crane wasn’t chosen to face Australian conditions if he replaces him.

When Australia’s head coach Jason Langer praised Nathan Lyon, Leach received a thinly-veiled dig.

“Having a world-class spinner is one of the things that gives us a huge competitive advantage,” he said.

That’s it.

The press is also slamming England.

Consider Stuart Broad’s 2013 “blackout,” in which one newspaper refused to print the “Pommie cheat’s” name, as an example of the media’s power during an Ashes tour in Australia.

This time, Chris Silverwood and his team would be wise to turn off, as Joe Root is facing a “captain-killer series,” according to The Australian, who added that the England captain “has a list of problems longer than a Leonard Cohen song.”

Unsurprisingly, Australian journalists are eager to focus on them.

