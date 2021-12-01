Avram Glazer, the controversial owner of Manchester United, has purchased a cricket team in the UAE Twenty20 league ahead of the competition’s debut.

The Glazer family, who own Manchester United, has entered the cricket world by purchasing a team in the newly formed UAE Twenty20 League.

It comes after the Glazers failed to buy a franchise in the expanded Indian Premier League with a £400 million bid last month.

United is owned by Lancer Capital, which also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Super Bowl champions.

“I am very excited to be a part of UAE T20 at its formation,” said Avram Glazer, chairman of Lancer Capital.

“It promises to be a world-class event that will have a significant impact on the development of cricket in the United Arab Emirates.”

The event will feature six teams and 34 matches, and will take place in January and February in most years, but in February and March in 2022, its inaugural year.

The six teams’ names are still being kept a secret.

According to Forbes, the family’s net worth as of 2016 was estimated to be around £3.4 billion ((dollar)4.7 billion).

Man United fans are likely to be intrigued and concerned by the Glazers’ purchase in the IPL.

In May 2005, the Red Devils’ owners made a formal club takeover bid, and by June of that year, they had secured 98 percent of United’s shares and control.

The Glazers’ takeover is said to be worth around £790 million in total.

With their attempts to get United to join the much-maligned and now-defunct European Super League, the club’s owners infuriated many Red Devils fans.

Supporters protested so loudly that players were forced to stay inside the Lowry Hotel because fans were blocking their exit.

