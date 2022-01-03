Awe-inspiring footage emerges from a FedEx field accident.

From a FedEx field accident, a bizarre angle emerges.

After the Eagles’ game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, several fans narrowly avoided disaster.

A railing on the visitor’s locker room side of the FedEX Field tunnel collapsed after the game.

Several Philadelphia fans were knocked out.

According to Sports Business Journal, a new video of the incident has surfaced.

Showing how terrifying the incident was, as well as how much scarier it could have been.

Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident

Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident

A railing along the north tunnel at @FedExField collapsed on Sunday, sending multiple fans toppling to the ground. (via @Trei_Cham)pic.twitter.com/HJswO1vKJk — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 3, 2022