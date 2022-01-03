Awe-inspiring footage emerges from a FedEx field accident.

From a FedEx field accident, a bizarre angle emerges.
After the Eagles’ game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, several fans narrowly avoided disaster.
A railing on the visitor’s locker room side of the FedEX Field tunnel collapsed after the game.
Several Philadelphia fans were knocked out.
According to Sports Business Journal, a new video of the incident has surfaced.
Showing how terrifying the incident was, as well as how much scarier it could have been.
Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident
Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident
A railing along the north tunnel at @FedExField collapsed on Sunday, sending multiple fans toppling to the ground.
(via @Trei_Cham)pic.twitter.com/HJswO1vKJk
— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 3, 2022
I’ve watched this a dozen times and I’m still blown away how accurate Jalen Hurts was on this pitch falling down. And what can you say about the toughness and clutch moments provided by Boston Scott.
— Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 3, 2022