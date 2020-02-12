Back in Brown: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reinstated to NFL following in-game helmet attack fracas

Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett has met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and had his indefinite suspension ended after his helmet attack on Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph.

Garrett, a former number one pick in the NFL Draft, was the source of huge controversy across the league and the wider sporting world after the incident in the final seconds of his side’s win against their AFC North rivals in November.

The 6ft 4in, 275lb Garrett tussled with Steelers quarterback Rudolph before removing his opponent’s helmet and striking him in the head with it. The incident prompted a brawl between both sides which saw several players issued with fines and further bans.

The Browns star later accused Rudolph of racially abusing him, an allegation which the quarterback strenuously denies.

Garrett was issued with a heavy fine and an indefinite ban, which could only be ended once Goodell assessed the player’s contrition.

And it seems the league’s commissioner was satisfied with Garrett’s remorse, as he has since cleared him not just to play in next season’s opening games, but also to take part in the team’s offseason training program.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” new Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, said.

“We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett, who is typically one of the more reserved players (at least in terms of his character) in the NFL, expressed his remorse immediately following his actions in November.

“That is embarrassing, what I did was foolish,” he said after the game. “I made a mistake, I lost my cool and that’s on me. It’s going to come back to hurt our team.”

His comments were proved right when, following Garrett’s suspension, the Browns suffered a downturn in form that led them to a 6-10 finish as they once again missed the playoffs. The team’s poor form also cost head coach Freddie Kitchens his job after the season had ended.

Baker Mayfield, the Browns starting quarterback, was also critical of Garrett’s actions, saying: “That’s just endangering the other team. He’s going to get suspended. We don’t know how long and that hurts our team.”

In essence, Garrett served a six-game ban for his transgression for what FOX commentator Joe Buck described as, “One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field.”

Garrett’s return will be a massive boost for a Browns franchise that has underperformed for years. The team invested heavily ahead of last season, signing of superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to team up with his former college teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry, while the form of the likes of Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Nick Chubb also suggested that the dark days may soon be coming to an end in Cleveland.

The team will start the offseason with a new coaching lineup, with former Minnesota Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski now in charge of on-field matters, with Berry rejoining the team to become, at the age of 32, the youngest general manager in the history of the league.