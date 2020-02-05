Back to the grind: Liverpool stars Van Dijk, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum train in Dubai

Less than 24 hours after watching their young team-mates beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, Liverpool’s leading lights were back to the grind in warmer climes.
Instead of playing the first-team at Anfield on Tuesday night, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp let his top players off the leash for their winter break, with many opting to head abroad for a few days.
Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum headed to Dubai and were pictured on Instagram working hard in the sun, while Roberto Firmino was working up a sweat in the Maldives.
Morning session ✅ @virgilvandijk
In a video posted by his girlfriend on social media, No 9 Firmino was seen drying himself off with a towel after finishing a work-out.
He was then later seen posing in a more relaxed environment as he sat on a chair on the beach alongside his partner.
In Dubai, a trio of Reds stars in the form of Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain were put through their paces by a fitness coach.
The Ox posted a video of a game between himself and Van Dijk in which the pair had to play a pass diagonally through a series of cones.
After a tight content, Van Dijk came through as the 5-4 winner, noting ‘that’s what I do’ as he shook hands with his English team-mate.
Back on Merseyside, Liverpool’s youngsters will be recovering from their victory over Shrewsbury in Tuesday night’s FA Cup tie.
The youngsters came through the match with a 1-0 win, thanks to a second-half own-goal from Ro-Shaun Williams.
Klopp’s side face Chelsea in the fifth round of the competition.