Badr Hari meets training partner of Rico Verhoeven | Sport

35-year-old Adegbuyi, from Romania, won 40 of his 46 kickboxing matches, 19 times through a knockout. Since 2018, he has triumphed in six of his seven games. Only against Jamal Ben Saddik did he fall.

Adegbuyi faced his buddy Verhoeven twice in 2015. Both times he had to recognize his superior in the current Glory heavyweight champion.

Hari, also 35 years old, was last on December 21 during Collision II with Verhoeven as opponent in the ring. The born Amsterdammer, fighting under the Moroccan flag, gave up in the third round because of a torn ankle band.

The first game with Verhoeven, in 2016, also lost Hari due to a contract. At that time he injured his arm. The Hari camp is hoping for a third clash with Verhoeven in mid-2021.