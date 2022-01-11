Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski’s Relationship Is Addressed by Browns GM

Baker Mayfield’s and Kevin Stefanski’s Relationship is Addressed by the Browns’ General Manager

The Cleveland Browns stumbled to 8-9 this year after a breakthrough 11-5 season in 2020.

Baker Mayfield’s play was a major factor in the team’s downfall.

Mayfield was plagued by injuries throughout the season, and his statistical output was the lowest of his four-year career.

The quarterback’s relationship with head coach Kevin Stefanski has also been questioned.

Mayfield denied last week that he and Stefanski were at odds.

Any reported beef between the two was also downplayed by the head coach in public.

During a radio interview today, general manager Andrew Berry appeared to do the same.

“I don’t have any relationship concerns or anything along those lines,” Berry told 92.3 The Fan.

“I think it’s natural to have scheme discussions as the offseason progresses.”

Those talks have taken place and will continue to take place.”

Browns GM Addresses Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Relationship

Browns GM Addresses Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Relationship