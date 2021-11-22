Baker Mayfield Explains Why He Won’t Talk To The Press

Baker Mayfield Explains Why He Refused To Talk To The Press

With a 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns survived one of those grueling November games.

Baker Mayfield walked off the field with his head hung low, despite the victory.

Formerly ranked No.

The number one overall pick had a poor performance.

Mayfield’s performance drew boos from his own home crowd, as he only threw for 176 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

After the game, the Browns quarterback didn’t even speak to the media.

There’s a reason for this.

After Sunday’s game, Mayfield expressed his “frustration” to reporters on Monday morning.

He decided to wait until he was able to clear his head before speaking to the media.

Baker Mayfield owes no one anything, including the media.

Avoiding a post-game press conference was probably the best decision he could have made.

Mayfield’s performance was dreadful, but it was enough to give the Browns a much-needed victory.

During the game, however, Cleveland fans couldn’t help but boo him and the offense.

Mayfield said he didn’t mind the boos because they were most likely from inattentive fans.

“Those are probably the same fans who won’t be quiet on offense when we’re trying to operate,” Mayfield explained.

It’s important to remember that winning games in November are important.

The Browns have taken a beating.

Baker Mayfield is in the same boat as he is.

Despite this, they were able to pull off a win over a Lions team that, despite being winless, plays to the end.

Mayfield and the Browns will begin their preparations for Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Ravens.

Baker Mayfield Explains Why He Isn’t Talking To The Press