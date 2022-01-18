Baker Mayfield gets a new message from Colin Cowherd.

Baker Mayfield is getting a new message from Colin Cowherd.

In Cleveland, Ohio, many members of the NFL media wrote off Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham had only 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns through six games of his final season with the Browns.

OBJ, on the other hand, has blossomed since joining the Los Angeles Rams.

According to FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd, this could be the player he’s always been… and Baker Mayfield has to wear it.

Colin Cowherd Has A New Message For Baker Mayfield

“It’s a terrible look for Baker Mayfield.” — @ColinCowherd on OBJ’s resurgence: pic.twitter.com/Tgn2gIJFnE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 18, 2022