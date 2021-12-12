Baker Mayfield Has a Difficult Acknowledgement For Kurt Warner

Baker Mayfield Made a Difficult Acknowledgement To Kurt Warner

This season, Baker Mayfield has had to deal with a lot of distractions from the outside world.

The Cleveland Browns have struggled, and Mayfield hasn’t been able to play at a high level due to multiple injuries.

Unsurprisingly, Mayfield and the Browns have received a lot of flak from the media and fans.

In an interview with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, however, Mayfield made a rather telling admission.

Mayfield admitted that he, too, has been dealing with some internal commotion.

“Trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter, friends, family, teammates, and that’s been the tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things,” Mayfield said.

“It wasn’t just the outside noise that was bothering me.

I need to be myself and give it my all in my work.

That is something that only the guys who truly know me understand.

We have to take care of business in the building, and I have to be myself in front of these guys.”

If you’re a Browns fan, that’s the last thing you want to hear.

