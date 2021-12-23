Baker Mayfield has a message for one of Oklahoma’s newest signings.

Baker Mayfield has a lot of experience climbing the football ladder.

The quarterback became a Heisman Trophy winner and a No. 1 overall pick after walking on not once, but twice.

In the NFL Draft, he was selected with the first overall pick.

The former Oklahoma star’s unique path to the pros allowed him to empathize with one of the Sooners’ newest recruits.

Mayfield expressed his support for Jaren Kanak, a 2022 linebacker, on Twitter earlier this week.

The four-star recruit decommitted from Clemson recently and is now expected to enroll at Oklahoma.

Unsurprisingly, the former Sooners quarterback praised Kanak’s decision and advised him to travel to Norman as soon as possible.

Baker Mayfield Has Special Message For 1 Oklahoma Signee

Baker Mayfield Has Special Message For 1 Oklahoma Signee