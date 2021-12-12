Baker Mayfield has been forced to leave Sunday’s game due to injury.

Baker Mayfield has been forced to leave Sunday’s game due to an injury.

In Cleveland, Ohio, it’s a war of attrition.

Both the Ravens and the Browns have lost their starting quarterbacks.

Earlier in the game, Lamar Jackson was forced to leave the game on a cart due to an ankle injury.

Baker Mayfield is now on the bench.

Mayfield is in the blue medical tent, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, and Case Keenum is currently leading the Browns offense.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield Leaves Sunday’s Game With Injury

Baker Mayfield is in the blue medical tent and Case Keenum is in the game. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 12, 2021