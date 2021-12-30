Baker Mayfield has been the target of death threats, according to Kevin Stefanski.

Baker Mayfield has received death threats, according to Kevin Stefanski.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns has had a difficult season.

The former No. 1 overall pick has had a frustrating year due to a slew of injuries and inconsistent play.

The number one overall selection.

Browns fans are also angry and have chastised Mayfield for his poor play, but some have gone too far with their social media comments.

Baker’s wife, Emily Mayfield, revealed that the 26-year-old quarterback has received death threats in a recent Instagram story.

On Instagram, Emily wrote, “It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media.”

“I still believe that there are more good people than bad people in the world, but social media makes me think otherwise at times.”

Which is why I enjoy spreading happiness.

More of it is required in our world.

“Death threats, lies about my husband, and outright DISRESPECT never cease to amaze me.”

For the record, I pray for those of you who even consider, let alone type, such thoughts.

I hope you can find happiness and stop stealing it from others.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked on Thursday morning if the team had addressed the threats to Mayfield.

Stefanski expressed his support for his quarterback while also pointing out that there is a lot of “noise” surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, “as it rises to the level of [receiving death threats], certainly we can help address those types of things.”

“There’s a lot of noise out there in general, not specific to that.”

Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Baker Mayfield Receiving Death Threats

Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Baker Mayfield Receiving Death Threats