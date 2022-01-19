Baker Mayfield has shoulder surgery today.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s 2021 season came to an end a little early when the team placed him on injured reserve ahead of the team’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The Browns decided to shut down the No. 1 overall pick early in the season due to a shoulder injury.

Mayfield has finally had surgery on his injured left shoulder, more than two weeks after his last game.

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Mayfield underwent surgery.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Orr Limpisvasti repaired the quarterback’s torn labrum.

Mayfield is expected to return to the team during organized team activities (OTAs) in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Today Is Shoulder Surgery Day For Baker Mayfield

Today Is Shoulder Surgery Day For Baker Mayfield

From NFL Now: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield finally has his surgery to repair his torn labrum. pic.twitter.com/tqp1BRRqJL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield is scheduled for surgery later today to have the torn labrum on his non-throwing left shoulder repaired. Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, orthopedic surgeon of the Anaheim Ducks, will be performing the surgery. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 19, 2022