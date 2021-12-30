Baker Mayfield Responds To Death Threats on Social Media

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Death Threats on Social Media

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, spoke with reporters on Thursday about recent social media death threats.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, revealed this week that her husband has received death threats during what has been a difficult season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield has been hampered by injuries all season and has had a mediocre season.

Mayfield played down the threats this afternoon, claiming that team security has not been involved in any of them and dismissing the senders as “keyboard warriors” making “empty threats.”

