Baker Mayfield, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, has tested positive for marijuana.

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has spread throughout the locker room.

The Browns announced wide receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Austin Hooper were among eight players placed on the COVID list on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced this morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski had also tested positive.

That’s not all, though.

Soon after, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield had also tested positive.

As a result, his availability for Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas is in doubt.

“Sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA, and me that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

He’s out vs. unless he has two negative tests between now and Saturday.

Schefter said, “Raiders.”

