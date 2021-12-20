Baker Mayfield’s Browns future is reportedly in jeopardy.

The Browns’ future with Baker Mayfield is said to be in jeopardy.

The Cleveland Browns could be without 20 players for their Monday night game against the Raiders due to COVID.

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback, will be one of them.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss the team’s crucial Week 15 game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reported that “[Browns] QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum did not test out of COVID protocols.”

“Today against the [Raiders], Nick Mullens will start.”