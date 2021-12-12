Baker Mayfield’s Disturbing Admission Gets Reaction From The NFL World

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have had a lot of problems this season, and it’s not just because of outside noise.

There appears to have been some internal commotion as well.

Mayfield admitted to having to deal with some internal noise during the season in an interview with Kurt Warner.

“Trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter, friends, family, teammates, and that’s been the tricky part about this year, has been a lot of internal things,” Mayfield said.

“It wasn’t just the outside noise that was bothering me.

I need to be myself and give it my all in my work.

That is something that only the guys who truly know me understand.

We need to take care of business in the building, and I need to be myself in front of these people.”

What exactly does the term “Mayfield” imply?

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Troubling Admission

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Troubling Admission

What #Browns Baker Mayfield likely meant when he told Kurt Warner about ‘a lot of internal things’ that have been ‘the tricky part’ about this season. From multiple sources to clevelanddotcom https://t.co/xXcouNy4fS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 12, 2021

For starters, there’s been a disconnect all season between Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski in terms of playcalling. Whether or not they’ve discussed it behind closed doors, it exists, sources tell cleveland.com. As the Browns head into this crucial stretch, it’s something that must be addressed. Specifically, there’s a feeling that the Browns haven’t played to Mayfield’s strengths this season, but that’s also been hard because he’s been so banged up. One source told cleveland.com that Mayfield isn’t the only offensive player who hasn’t been enamored with the playcalling. Mayfield has also been criticized at times by the team’s own in-house radio show, Cleveland Browns Daily, and that hasn’t always played well, a source said.