Baker Mayfield’s Expectations Revealed by Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Baker Mayfield Predictions

Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, believes Baker Mayfield will be the team’s quarterback next season.

Mayfield had a difficult season with the Browns due to numerous injuries (one of which was a torn labrum), but Stefanski believes that won’t be an issue in 2022.

Stefanski stated, “I fully expect him to bounce back next year.”

